Joni Mitchell ‘moved’ by Chance the Rapper’s pre-Grammy Gala performance

Watch Mitchell receive a standing ovation at the Gala.

Joni Mitchell attended the pre-Grammy Gala last night (February 11) escorted by writer and filmmaker Cameron Crowe and author Daniel Levitin.

It was Mitchell’s first public appearance since last August at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala. She has kept a low profile since suffering an aneurysm in early 2015.

According to her website, Mitchell was “particularly moved by Chance the Rapper and Mary J. Blige’s performances,” during the Gala. She also received a standing ovation during the dinner, which you can see below. You can also see a clip of Chance the Rapper’s performance.

🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #ChanceTheRapper 🎤🎤🎤🎤 A video posted by MusicMesfin (@musicmesfin) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:03pm PST

The statement on her website continued; “Joni was honored as one of the greatest songwriters whose work has touched everyone in the music industry.”

“She had a good time and was particularly moved by Chance the Rapper and Mary J. Blige’s performances. Herbie Hancock came by and said an extended hello.”

Chance the Rapper recently shared the video for ‘Same Drugs’, a track from his acclaimed 2016 mixtape ‘Coloring Book’.

The low-key and retro-looking clip shows Chance duetting with a giant puppet while sat at a piano.

Chance the Rapper recently offered public support for his brother, Taylor Bennett, who opened up about his sexuality. On the eve of his 21st birthday, Bennett came out as bisexual, writing: “My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues.”

Responding on Twitter, Chance said: “Love this man right here, through any and all. He has grown into a great man. He’s got God and me behind him, he cannot fail he cannot fall”.