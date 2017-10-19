A simple burn written in the form of a Twitter bio...

After being described by a Fox News presenter as “elaborate moaning and whining”, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has snapped back at the broadcasting channel in a subtle way.

Kat Timpf appeared on Fox’s Greg Gutfeld Show where she gave her take on who will be inducted into next year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Of Fame.

Timpf said that Radiohead would be shortlisted “seeing as that it’s about fame, and not talent”, adding: “I don’t even like them, but the kind of guys that I like have to be three things: strange, malnourished and sad. Those guys always like Radiohead.”

Continuing on to describe them as: “elaborate moaning and whining over ringtone sounds”.

Naturally, Jonny Greenwood wasn’t a fan of this. In retaliation the guitarist has changed his Twitter bio for his 137,000 followers to read: “my life in the gush of boasts……….’strange, malnourished and sad’ (fox news – *spits three times*)

Radiohead are among the acts long-listed for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018. To be eligible for entry into the hallowed hall, each potential nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 1992 or earlier.

Joining them are Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Depeche Mode, Bon Jovi, Judas Priest, the Cars, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, MC5, the Meters, the Moody Blues, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Link Wray and the Zombies.

Meanwhile, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke announced a new set of live shows in support of an upcoming reissue of his 2014 solo album ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’.