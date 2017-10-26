Watch Josh Homme heroically break up a fight during Queens of the Stone Age gig

The altercation occurred during QOTSA's huge show at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden venue

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme broke up a fight during the band’s huge gig in New York on Tuesday (October 24) – watch fan-shot footage of the incident below.

The band, who recently released their seventh studio album ‘Villains’, were playing at the city’s iconic Madison Square Garden venue – with some punters getting in for free after QOTSA hid a number of tickets to the show around New York City.

Before playing the ‘Villains’ track ‘Domesticated Animals’, Homme paused the show after noticing a fight break out in the crowd.

“What’s going on? Is this something like a fight?” Homme asked, shaking his head. “We’re not here to fight. If you want to fight, stick your head up your ass and fight for air – and get the fuck out.

“We’re here to dance, everybody’s going to get laid, and we don’t want security to be all over the place – they’re already really tight here,” he continued. “My point is this: we can show up exactly how we should be, right? So don’t be a dick… we’re not the soundtrack to you fighting, we’re the soundtrack to you fucking. If you don’t like that, get the fuck out.”

Watch the incident unfold below, with Homme’s words starting at the 0:30 mark.

Queens of the Stone Age will play at KROQ’s annual ‘Almost Acoustic’ Christmas festival later this year, joining a line-up that also features the likes of Muse, The Killers and Franz Ferdinand.