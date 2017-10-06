Queens Of The Stone Age frontman reads story "about a heroic and good dragon that is learning to be the best he can be"

Josh Homme‘s appearance on CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories is here.

The Queens of The Stone Age frontman has followed in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Avengers star Chris Evans by taking part in the BBC kids show, which sees a famous face reading out a popular children’s bedtime story.

Homme’s episode sees him reading Julia Donaldson’s Zog, the tale “about a heroic and good dragon that is learning to be the best he can be”.

Watch in full below and at BBC iPlayer.

The episode aired this evening (October 6). It marks the first of several episodes that Homme has recorded for the children’s channel.

Homme’s involvement comes after Tom Hardy recorded five CBeebies bedtime stories, with the final episode airing last month in tribute to his late pet Labrador, Woody.

Earlier this year, Captain America actor Chris Evans also appeared on bedtime stories, reading out Even Superheroes Have Bad Days by Shelly Becker.

Fans have been reacting to Homme’s Bedtime Stories appearance, with one tweeting that it was “maybe the greatest and most surreal thing ever”.

Meanwhile, Queens Of The Stone Age went classical for their appearance on Jools Holland earlier this week (October 3).

The band performed a stripped-back, classical version of ‘Villains of Circumstance’, taken from Queens Of The Stone Age’s new album ‘Villains’. It was performed by the band’s Josh Homme and Dean Fertita, backed by a string section.