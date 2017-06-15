Josh Homme discusses the ‘meaning’ of new Queens Of The Stone Age single ‘The Way You Used To Do’

"It's about screwing"

As Queens Of The Stone Age mark their return with new album ‘Villains’, frontman Josh Homme has talked to NME about the meaning behind their new single ‘The Way You Used To Do’.

Today saw the band share full details of the Mark Ronson-produced new album ‘Villains‘ and share its launch single, as well as announcing a 2017 UK tour. The track sees the band adopt a more dance-y swagger, with Ronson emphasising the intrinsic groove-based elements of the band’s sound.

Speaking of the song’s ‘super-sexy’ vibe, Homme told NME: “Well it’s about screwing so I guess that answers that question!”

Asked how representative is was of the rest of the album, Homme replied: “They all have this shared philosophy, which has always been my philosophy, but it seems ever more urgent and it’s that now is all you’ll ever get. You need to not wait and do whatever you want to do now.

“That is inside every moment of the record. It’s got an urgency without an emergency, you know what I mean?”

‘Villains’ will be released on August 25.

November 19 – Manchester Arena

November 21 – The O2, London

November 23 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

November 24 – 3Arena, Dublin