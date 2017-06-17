Josh Homme explains why there are no special guests on new Queens Of The Stone Age album ‘Villains’

'You can't become a cartoon character'

Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme has said that there are no special guests on their upcoming album ‘Villains’ to avoid ‘becoming a parody of themselves’.

This week saw QOTSA return with new single ‘The Way You Used To Do’ to launch their long-awaited comeback album ‘Villains’ – as well as details of a UK tour. While previous album ‘…Like Clockwork’ featured special guests including Dave Grohl, Sir Elton John, Alex Turner, and Jake Shears, Homme has made it clear that they wanted to avoid that on this record.

“One of the coolest parts about all this is being able to pop up like a Whack-a-Mole in the spot that you don’t expect it. So whack away,” Homme told NME.”

He continued: “We’re fortunate enough to have a sound that’s our own but on the seventh record if you just hang with that same thing you become a parody of yourself, like a cartoon character. I think what was most important to me was that we hold on to what’s important and let everything else go, because you can really only control one thing and that’s letting go.

“It just felt like ‘who are we now?’ And finding that was what it felt like we needed to do on our 7th record – Jesus, that’s a lot of fricking records. The first thing you ask yourself is ‘it’s your seventh record – who cares?!’ When you’re making it you need to find that reason for yourself.”

As well as opening up about his relationship with ‘Villains’ producer Mark Ronson and the ‘bad boy’ sound of the new album, Homme also told us about the meaning of ‘The Way You Used To Do’ – and how it’s ‘all about fucking‘.

