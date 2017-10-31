Josh Homme, Matt Helders, The xx, Jehnny Beth and more had one hell of a Halloween party
Rock's finest get spooky
Photos have emerged from a Halloween party at the weekend, attended by members of Queens Of The Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys, The xx, Savages, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Eagles Of Death Metal and many more.
The colourful images were taken at a party in Los Angeles in California, while QOTSA are touring latest album ‘Villains‘ the US. Check out the photos below.
Here’s Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders dressed as Queen legend Brian May, while Josh Homme went in costume as soft-spoken TV artist Bob Ross.
Homme’s wife and punk icon Brody Dalle also shared a family photo featuring her sister, as well as The Distillers turned solo star dressed as Slimer from ‘Ghostbusters’:
Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth was also in attendance, sharing these photos of her dressed a vampire alongside partner and collaborator Johnny Hostile, visual artist Hannah Marshall, The xx’s Romy Croft, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner.
And here’s Eagles Of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes as a zombie with Homme and partner Tuesday Cross:
Meanwhile, fans are currently awaiting news of the Arctic Monkeys’ return – after it emerged that they were in the studio recording their new album amid rumours that they could be headlining next year’s TRNSMT Festival in Scotland.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs recently made their live return, having also been added to London’s new All Points East Festival next May alongside LCD Soundsystem, Bjork, Lorde and many more. The xx have also been confirmed to headline.
Brody Dalle also appears to have started work on her hotly-anticipated second solo album, the follow-up to 2014’s acclaimed ‘Diploid Love’.
Queens Of The Stone Age on tour
QOTSA’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.
NOVEMBER
Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley
Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena
Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena
Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall
Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena