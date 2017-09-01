Prepared to be crooned to sleep...

Josh Homme has recorded a CBeebies bedtime story, following in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Elbow’s Guy Garvey.

In an exclusive interview with NME, The Queens of The Stone Age frontman revealed that he had recorded an episode only a day before a surprise performance at Reading & Leeds festival last week, although he’s yet to confirm the book that he’ll be soothing us all to sleep with.

His involvement comes after Tom Hardy recorded five CBeebies bedtime stories, with the final episode airing last month in tribute to his late pet Labrador, Woody.

Earlier this year, Captain America actor Chris Evans also appeared on bedtime stories, reading out ‘Even Superheroes Have Bad Days’ by Shelly Becker.

Meanwhile, Josh Homme has also opened up on working with Mark Ronson on new Queens album “Villains” and admitted that his involvement had helped to “prune” the Queens audience of “racist, homophobic, misogynistic assholes.”

“The idea is to have our audience be an open-minded group of individuals. I think that’s why even picking Ronson initially [was] to chase people away”, he told NME.

And as Queens Of The Stone Age come ever closer to the 20th anniversary of their self-titled 1998 debut album, Homme admits that there’s no plans to mark the milestone with some special shows.

“I’m not really nostalgic in that way,” Homme confirmed.

“I think I probably get a bit more melancholic with that than anything else.”