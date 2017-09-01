Would Josh Homme ever make a solo album? We asked him…

'I'm alone enough, already'

In an exclusive interview with NME, Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has downplayed the chances of him making a solo album.

NME caught up with Homme during the band’s time in the UK to play surprise shows at Reading & Leeds Festival 2017 to launch their new album ‘Villains‘.

Asked if he’d ever follow-up the one-off London solo show he played for Meltdown with a full record on his own, Homme replied: “I mean, I have always had the opportunity – but then you’re all alone. I like the friction of collaborations. I could do [a solo album] but I haven’t had the desire yet.”

“I’m alone enough, already. I do think that the sparks fly from interacting with someone – it’s wonderful. I mean, the first album is basically solo, I play everything apart from the drums.”

‘Villains’ by Queens Of The Stone Age is out now.

Speaking to NME about the sound of the album, frontman Josh Homme said: “There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing. In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think ‘Villains’ is more like, ‘We’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts’. This album is here to do bad guy stuff.” He added: “Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlour or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bullshit of the day. I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now.”

Queens Of The Stone Age’s upcoming tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena