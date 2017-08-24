Josh Homme responds to rumours of Queens Of The Stone Age playing secret Reading & Leeds set

The band are currently in the UK and release new album 'Villains' tomorrow (August 25)

Josh Homme has commented on rumours that Queens Of The Stone Age are set to perform a secret set at Reading & Leeds this weekend.

The band are currently in the UK to promote their new album, ‘Villains‘, which is released tomorrow (August 25).

During an appearance on BBC 6Music this morning (August 24), DJ Lauren Laverne asked Homme if he could respond to fans’ messages about a rumoured appearance at the twin festivals. “Oh wow, would we do that?” he replied. “I mean, why would we do that? It’s so far. Is it far from here?”

When Laverne told him the festivals were this weekend, he said: “Oh my god, that’s crazy. We have this birthday party we’re doing instead so we can’t do that because he’s going to be seven. His name’s Gary and he’s going to be seven. He loves balloons and that’s why he’s always blowing it.”

He added: “He lives in Reading.” Laverne then asked: “He’s a Reading boy?” Homme replied: “Oh no, no, I’ve been reading to him all the time. Sorry, I read that wrong.”

Listen back to the interview here.

Earlier this week (August 22), the band released a hilarious video which sees their previous albums rate ‘Villains’.

In the clip, Liam Lynch asks each album what they think of ‘Villains’. Their answers are voiced by frontman Josh Homme.

Their self-titled debut asks “what other album” and jokes that they’re “too high” to answer the question.

‘Rated R’ simply replies “yah” while ‘Songs For The Deaf’ hilariously says it won’t be listening to it “because Nick’s not on it” adding “Where’s Dave?”