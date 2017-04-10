Josh Homme reveals more details about Queens Of The Stone Age’s new album

The follow-up to '...Like Clockwork' is coming

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has teased and revealed more details about the band’s upcoming new album.

The end of March saw it revealed that the band had ‘just finished’ the album, before they teased the release of new material with a cryptic image and the words ‘TWENTY FIVE‘ – leading to speculation as to whether it pointed to a single or album title, or perhaps a release date.

Meanwhile, the band have also announced an Australian tour; including a huge headline show at Splendour In The Grass. In a new interview with Australian site News.com.au, Homme spoke out about release dates and other ‘secrets’ – namely that there would be no special guests on the record.

“Homme didn’t want to give away release details but did confirm there would be a new single before the tour,” a source claims. “And [he] did reveal one secret. There are no guests on the QOTSA album, which means no cameo from occasional band member and Homme mate Dave Grohl.”

While 2013’s acclaimed ‘…Like Clockwork‘ featured guests Elton John, Alex Turner, Trent Reznor, Mark Lanegan, Dave Grohl and more, it seems that the next album will only feature the previous record’s core members of Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, bassist Dean Fertita, bassist Michael Shuman and touring drummer Jon Theodore.