Josh Homme drunkenly slams “douchebag” Robin Thicke over state of music copyright law

Josh Homme has taken aim at Robin Thicke in a new drunken interview, with the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman labelling the ‘Blurred Lines’ singer a “douchebag” in regards to the current state of music copyright law.

Homme’s comment was made in reference to the copyright lawsuit that was launched against Thicke and the writers of ‘Blurred Lines’ – which included Pharrell Williams – by the estate of Marvin Gaye in October 2013. The case was ruled in favour of the Gaye estate in March 2015, with the judge ruling that Thicke and Pharrell had to pay $7.3 million to Gaye’s estate.

The case’s landmark verdict has triggered a fear in the music industry that similar lawsuits could now be launched over the issue of stylistic resemblance – the basis of the Gaye estate’s complaint being that ‘Blurred Lines’ ripped off Gaye’s 1977 hit ‘Got To Give It Up’. Gaye is now posthumously listed as a co-writer on ‘Blurred Lines’ as part of the legal ruling.

Speaking to Rolling Stone – which notes that Homme was drinking “high-end tequila” at the time of the interview, with the frontman later admitting that he was “really drunk from last night, still” – Homme lamented the fact that musicians now have to be extra careful about the songs and artists they take inspiration from.

“It used to be, if anything had any hint of anybody else, I wouldn’t play it,” he said. “Now, I don’t worry about things, even though copyright law is really fucked up right now because of that dumb shit Robin Thicke. What a douchebag. Talk about thick.

“Now the copyright law is like, ‘If it tastes like chicken, I guess you stole it.’ Thanks, asshole.”

