Josh Homme is being sued for ‘assault’ on autograph collector

He called him a 'fucking loser', a 'bloodsucker' and A 'spoiled motherfucker'

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is being sued for an altercation in which he is accused of ‘assaulting’ an autograph collector. See footage of the incident below.

The incident occurred back in April in Detroit when Homme was on tour with Iggy Pop for the ‘Post Pop Depression’ tour. Their meeting outside saw the autograph hunter approach Homme for an autograph and, when his request was turned down, made a comment about the singer “making money off us buying your $90 tickets and $30 shirts”. Footage sees Homme calling the man a “fucking loser” and a “spoiled motherfucker.”

Now, as Alternative Nation reports, a lawsuit was filed on Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court of Jason Leckrone – a school teacher who says he collects autographs for a hobby.

The suit claims that Homme “confronted autograph seekers and said something to the effect of – I am not signing autographs for you blood sucking eBayers, I am tired of you making money off me but I will take photos with you.”

“The plaintiff pointed out that defendant Homme benefited from these types of people who attended the concert. Defendant Homme began taking photos with people while swearing at plaintiff between photos.”

It adds that “when defendant Homme finished the last photo, he approached plaintiff [and] was right in his face screaming profanities,” and after returning from an after-party “confronted plaintiff again and threatened him … [saying] that he wanted to punch him in the face.”

Homme is also accused of pointed his finger “inches from plaintiff’s face … [and] then intentionally and physically grabbed plaintiff around the shoulder area.”

Leckrone is seeking at least $25,000 for claims of assault, defamation, false light, appropriation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Homme is yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Queens Of The Stone Age are set to hit the road with a number of tour dates this year – suggesting that the band will be ready to hit the road with new material for a world tour this summer, calling at the season’s biggest festivals.