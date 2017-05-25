Josh Homme teases ‘uptempo, risky, best’ new Queens Of The Stone Age album

Band have 'finished' their follow-up to 2013's '... Like Clockwork'

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has talked about his band’s upcoming new album, describing it as “uptempo” and “risky” while also stating the group’s aim to make it their “best” yet.

The band have revealed that their follow-up to 2013’s ‘… Like Clockwork’ is “mixed and finished” and that it wouldn’t feature any special guests. They also recently posted a cryptic image on their social media channels along with the words ‘Twenty Five’, possibly hinting at the name of the new album, or its lead single.

Speaking with New Zealand’s the Rock FM, Homme said that he feels “sort of like a panther in the trees leaping out of the darkness” who’s “ready to pounce” ahead of the album’s release.

“I feel like we’re just leaning on the gate waiting for someone to open that sucker up so we can move,” Homme added. “I think the record feels that way too — it feels uptempo.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Stating the band’s aim to “make your last record your best record”, Homme continued: “At the end of the day, this is just a musical way to explain a lifetime. So the most important record I’m making is the one I’m working on. For the lack of a better term, I bet my life on it. If you don’t risk anything, you’re not gonna get anything. I don’t want to copy myself, I just want to take another chance at it. It keeps it always exciting that way.”

Meanwhile, Queens of the Stone Age were recently announced as part of the line-up for Chicago’s Riot Fest 2017, which takes place in September. That gig is only the fourth North American live date that the band have confirmed so far – they’ll also play at Amnesia Rockfest in Canada (June 22-25), Montebello Rock Fest 2017 (June 23-24) and San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August. They will also play dates in New Zealand, Australia and Japan this summer, with more tour news expected.