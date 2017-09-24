Judas Priest to headline Bloodstock Festival

The metal titans are topping the Derbyshire festival next year

Judas Priest have been announced as the final headliner of next year’s Bloodstock Festival.

The heavy metal giants will be topping the Friday night of the iconic metal festival’s bill, with Gojira and Nightwish also headlining across the weekend.

“Thrilled, honoured and primed, ready to unleash Priest-style metal fury into the headbanging heart and home of heavy metal at Bloodstock!” say the band in a statement.

Bloodstock 2018 takes place from August 9 – 12.

Back in 2014, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford admitted that he “had a bit of a diva moment” after he heard fellow metallers were headlining Glastonbury Festival.

The frontman for the Birmingham rockers said he’s a firm believer that a metal band can win over the Worthy Farm crowd, but wished Judas Priest were playing too.

Halford said: “I think it’s great, but I did have a bit of a diva moment when I heard. I rang Michael [Eavis] and said I loved it. I love that he’s bringing metal to Glastonbury, but I did say next time he wants to bring metal to Glastonbury, can you make sure it’s British?

“Metallica are our best mates, and I’m thrilled for them. I think when Michael Eavis sees how mad the crowd go he’ll realise metal can work there, and hopefully he’ll book Priest in a couple of years.”