Arcade Fire play rare early track at London York Hall gig as Jude Law, James Murphy & Woody Harrelson watch on

It was another epic night in Bethnal Green

Arcade Fire played the last of their two intimate shows at London’s York Hall last night – with Jude Law, Boy George, James Murphy and Woody Harrelson reportedly all in attendance. Check out footage, photos and the setlist below.

Following on from their epic and sweaty opening night at which they debuted new material, the Canadians returned to the small setting of the Bethnal Green boxing hall – with eyewitnesses claiming to spot Jude Law, Woody Harrelson and LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy among the crowd, while Boy George has since revealed that he was there too. Meanwhile, The Upcoming wrote that Coldplay drummer Will Champion and the members of Kings Of Leon were also in attendance.

“Unusual venues aren’t uncommon for Arcade Fire,” said writer Filippo Astrorina. “Ten years ago, when they were one of music’s best-kept secrets, they would play in a church in Westminster; now they choose York Hall, temple of boxing and wrestling, to perform in front of a privileged crowd of fans and VIPs (Coldplay’s drummer to my left, Jude Law to my right, and KOL rumoured to be all in attendance).”

Beyond that, the setlist was quite similar to the night before – but with the addition of early rarity ‘Headlights Look Like Diamonds’, from their eponymous 2003 debut EP.

Arcade Fire played:

Everything Now

Rebellion (Lies)

Neighborhood #2 (Laika)

Here Comes the Night Time

Chemistry

Signs of Life

Neon Bible

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Reflektor

Afterlife

Headlights Look Like Diamonds (Tour Debut)

Creature Comfort

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Encore:

Wake Up

Arcade Fire conclude their UK run of shows with a gig at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl tonight (Thursday July 6). Their new album ‘Everything Now‘ is released on July 28.