Judge throws out DJ’s lawsuit in Taylor Swift groping trial

David Mueller had argued Swift's allegations caused him to be fired from his job

The judge in Taylor Swift‘s groping trial has thrown out a radio DJ’s lawsuit against her.

David Mueller, formerly a DJ at Denver radio station KYGO, is accused of groping the singer during a meet-and-greet in 2013. He claimed what he calls “false accusations” resulted in him being fired from his position, and sued Swift, her mother Andrea and her radio representative Frank Bell for $3 million (£2.3m).

US District Judge William Martinez ruled that Mueller had failed to prove that that was the case and dismissed the suit against Swift herself. However, jurors will still hear the DJ’s case against Bell and Andrea Swift, as Rolling Stone reports.

Swift is countersuing Mueller for $1. Her lawsuit explained that the singer hopes going to trial will “serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.

The countersuit part of the trial will begin on Monday (August 14), following closing arguments for Mueller’s case being heard.

On Thursday (August 10), Swift testified against Mueller in court. Accusing the former DJ of “sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass,” Swift also stated that her bodyguard Greg Dent saw Mueller “lift [her] skirt.”

“It was horrifying and shocking and we had never experienced anything like [it],” she continued, declaring Mueller’s actions “intentional”.

When previously testifying at the pretrial deposition, Swift stated of the incident: “We get in a photo formation with me in the middle, and that’s when right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there. It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life.”

The case will continue.