Judi Dench’s grandson was mistaken for Ed Sheeran

The pair have bonded in a unique way

The actress Dame Judi Dench has expressed her love for Ed Sheeran in an interview with The Lady Magazine.

The revelation came when she was reciting an anecdote about the time her grandson, Sam, was mistaken for the ‘Castle On The Hill’ singer by a passer-by.

Walking through Covent Garden, Dench and red-haired Sam, 19, were approached by a member of the public who asked for a photo. Dench initially thought they wanted a photo with her, but was then told they in fact wanted a photo of Sam, who they thought to be Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran then heard about the story, and sent a text to Sam saying, “I hear I look a lot like you.”

Dench then told The Lady, “I lost my heart to Ed over that.”

