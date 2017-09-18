The Juggalos march on Washington showed that not all clowns are scary

Insane Clown Posse fans outnumbered a rival pro-Trump rally in the US capital

Insane Clown Posse fans marched on Washington DC at the weekend in protest against the FBI’s designation of them as a criminal “gang”, showing that not all clowns are scary and out-numbering a nearby pro-Trump rally in the process.

The Juggalos – the fond name given to fans by the shock-rap group – were labelled a “loosely-organized hybrid gang” by the FBI in its 2011 National Gang Threat Assessment. The report argued that “many Juggalos subsets exhibit gang-like behaviour and engage in criminal activity and violence”. This designation, Juggalos argue, has made it harder for many to find work, housing and access to other social services.

But despite their gang reputation, the Juggalos march on Washington was largely a peaceful and successful one, according to reports, with the 1,500 Juggalos in attendance outnumbering the couple of hundred pro-Trump supporters rallying behind their President elsewhere in the National Mall on Saturday (September 16). The Juggalos say they chose the particular setting due to it being the meeting place in an iconic scene from Forrest Gump.

The Juggalos were out in force with humorous signs (“Clown Lives Matter”, “Grab America by the Posse” and “the FBI listens to Nickelback” among them), a sense of unity and even brought their kids along for the occasion. There was free pizza and soft drinks and, at one point, a Chinese tour group appeared to get lost amongst the rally.

“We’re a family, a large one. I’m here to march for my people,” one fan told the Associated Press.

See a selection of tweets, videos and photos from the Juggalo march below.