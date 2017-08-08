Julia Michaels says she has a ‘hard time listening to’ the song she co-wrote with Linkin Park

The songwriter and musician collaborated with the band on their recent single 'Heavy'

Julia Michaels has spoken about working with Linkin Park on their song ‘Heavy’.

The songwriter and musician, who has also written tracks for the likes of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Gwen Stefani, co-wrote the band’s recent single with Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda and Brad Delson, as well as her songwriting partner Justin Tranter.

“They were so excited about putting our new music and just so happy and just so lovely so it’s really strange that these circumstances have happened,” she told Billboard. “I have a really hard time listening to the song now because of it.”

Frontman Chester Bennington died last month (July 20) by suicide. He was 41 years old.

“I’ve listened to Linkin Park for years,” Michaels said. “When I was growing up, my brother was such a huge fan of theirs, so it was always around in my house. So it was really cool getting to work with Chester and Mike and Brad.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

She explained that the song’s themes of self-care and “dragging around” personal issues came from Bennington. “He was like, ‘I wanna write a song about how sometimes you get really weighed down by your problems, and sometimes it’s really hard to get out of that’,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do that.’ And we wrote the song in about two hours.”

Of working with the singer in the studio, she said: “He came in and was really funny and really warm, and had the biggest smile on his face. He was just cracking jokes and having the best time, and Mike and him were going back and forth, just making each other laugh.”