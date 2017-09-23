Watch Julian Casablancas + The Voidz make live return at secret LA gig
The Strokes frontman played a surprise show with his side project last night (September 22), with the band debuting some brand new songs
Julian Casablancas + The Voidz made their live return at a secret show in LA last night – watch fan-shot footage from the gig and see the full setlist below.
The Strokes frontman’s side project have released just the one album, 2014’s ‘Tyranny’. Their last live outing came in October 2015 with a gig in Santa Ana, California.
The band are set to return to touring in October with a number of live dates in South America, and Casablancas and the Voidz warmed up for that jaunt with a surprise live appearance at the 200-capacity Moroccan Lounge in LA last night (September 22).
Billed by the band’s label Cult Records – which the frontman founded and runs – as the Julian Casablancas + The Voidz cover band ‘YouTube Comments’, those who gathered at the intimate venue were pleasantly surprised to see the real deal walk out onto the stage instead.
The band then proceeded to play a 13-song set, which included the live debut of six new tracks. The group also covered Daft Punk‘s ‘Instant Crush’, which Casablancas originally co-wrote and sang.
See footage from the gig and the full setlist below.
Julian Casablancas + The Voidz played:
Wink (Live debut)
We’re Where We Were (Live debut)
Father Electricity
M.utually A.ssured D.estruction
Aliennation (Live debut)
Nintendo Blood
My Friend The Walls (Live debut)
Coul As A Ghoul (Live debut)
Instant Crush (Daft Punk cover)
Where No Eagles Fly
Lazy Boy (Live debut)
Business Dog
Human Sadness