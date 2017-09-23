Watch Julian Casablancas + The Voidz make live return at secret LA gig

The Strokes frontman played a surprise show with his side project last night (September 22), with the band debuting some brand new songs

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz made their live return at a secret show in LA last night – watch fan-shot footage from the gig and see the full setlist below.

The Strokes frontman’s side project have released just the one album, 2014’s ‘Tyranny’. Their last live outing came in October 2015 with a gig in Santa Ana, California.

The band are set to return to touring in October with a number of live dates in South America, and Casablancas and the Voidz warmed up for that jaunt with a surprise live appearance at the 200-capacity Moroccan Lounge in LA last night (September 22).

Billed by the band’s label Cult Records – which the frontman founded and runs – as the Julian Casablancas + The Voidz cover band ‘YouTube Comments’, those who gathered at the intimate venue were pleasantly surprised to see the real deal walk out onto the stage instead.

A post shared by Cult Records (@cult_records) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

The band then proceeded to play a 13-song set, which included the live debut of six new tracks. The group also covered Daft Punk‘s ‘Instant Crush’, which Casablancas originally co-wrote and sang.

See footage from the gig and the full setlist below.

Foolian Casablancas tribute #juliancasablancas #jcandthevoidz #moroccanlounge A post shared by 👽 (@wil_enjoi) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

last night, LA editor @jay_net4 got a first look at the new @jcandthevoidz music at their secret LA show. check out our instagram story for more videos from the night 🌹 A post shared by MODERN GIRLS (@the_moderngirls) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz played:

Wink (Live debut)

We’re Where We Were (Live debut)

Father Electricity

M.utually A.ssured D.estruction

Aliennation (Live debut)

Nintendo Blood

My Friend The Walls (Live debut)

Coul As A Ghoul (Live debut)

Instant Crush (Daft Punk cover)

Where No Eagles Fly

Lazy Boy (Live debut)

Business Dog

Human Sadness