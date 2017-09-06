Justice cancel Bestival 2017 slot

The French electronic duo were due to play at the festival in Dorset later this week (September 7-10)

Justice have cancelled their slot at this weekend’s Bestival 2017.

The French electronic duo were due to play a high-profile set at the Dorset-held festival, which kicks off tomorrow (September 7) and will end on Sunday (September 10).

Festival organisers cited “production and technical issues beyond the band and Bestival’s mutual control” as the reason for Justice’s cancellation.

However, the festival have instead lined up Soulwax to perform in Justice’s vacated slot.

Read the full statement from Bestival’s organisers below:

“It is with much regret that we must announce today that Justice will not be performing at Bestival on Sunday due to production and technical issues beyond the band and Bestival’s mutual control.

“However, we can confirm that long-time Bestival favourites Soulwax will replace Justice on the Castle Stage, followed by the Dewaele brothers making an appearance on the return of the much-loved HMS Bestival stage for a 2manydjs DJ set.”

Bestival is being headlined this year by The xx, A Tribe Called Quest and Pet Shop Boys.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for this weekend’s festival suggests that punters will be in for a mixed bag, weather-wise.