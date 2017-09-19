Watch Justice’s mind-bending NSFW video for ‘Pleasure’

It's a "sensual film that deals with emotions".

Justice have revealed the video for recent single ‘Pleasure’, and it’s a NSFW mind-bending short that sees two lovers intertwining to cause a cosmic explosion.

The video comes from the visionary mind of Alexandre Courtès, who previously directed the iconic Seven Nation Army video and designed Daft Punk’s robot helmets.

Describing the clip, Courtes said that his aim was to create a “sensual film that deals with emotions”.

“Xavier and Gaspard had a concept in mind of a supernatural love scene: an extrapolation of feelings during sex, a symbiosis. I fell in love with the idea, as I had something similar in mind for a while. So to combine their ideas with mine was great”, he said.

“For a long time, I’ve wanted to play with strong vivid colors and bright tubes that travel through the bodies of characters…and they liked the idea too. We ended up shooting a bold, sensual sex scene, with lavish colors.

“Nicolas Loir’s lighting really made the scene look amazing and helped the film come together brilliantly. I knew we had to be in the action: to be as close as we could to their faces and skin. Thanks to Nicolas’ work, the shoot was less raw, making the end result truly exciting. My goal in the project was to achieve a sensual film that deals with emotions, a film that goes beyond the crude aspect of the situation. I hope we got close to it.”

The band are also set to play two shows at London’s 02 Academy Brixton next week on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 September.