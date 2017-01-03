Justin Bieber and 2Chainz to collaborate on new music

Bieber has previously worked with Major Lazer and DJ Snake

Justin Bieber looks set to collaborate with 2 Chainz, after the rapper shared a picture of the two together.

2 Chainz took to Instagram to declare: ““New music on the way ??? Take JB to the trap ???” You can view the post below. The rapper gave no further details.

Last year, Bieber collaborated with Major Lazer, DJ Snake and Post Malone.

2 Chainz recently also served up a new mixtape in late October, the seven-track ‘Hibachi For Lunch’, one of four projects for the year including the joint Lil Wayne effort ‘ColleGrove’, and the mixtapes ‘Felt Like Cappin’ and ‘Daniel Son; Necklace Don’.

Meanwhile, Bieber was recently criticised by PETA, who slammed him as a “caveman” for wearing a large fur coat.

After being rapped for wearing Metallica and Nirvana t-shirts, he drew criticism for stepping out in what appeared to be fur last month.

“This caveman couture look is a new low for Justin Bieber,” PETA’s Lisa Lange said. “Coyotes and other animals trapped for ridiculous coats like this one panic and gnaw at their limbs until a trapper arrives to shoot or beat them to death, often orphaning their helpless babies.

“It’s always astounding to see someone with such great fortune and fame show no mercy for animals who simply want to be left alone to live with their families.”

In November, Bieber also came under fire for an incident in which he punched a fan.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has been confirmed to headline a show at London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time. He’ll be supported by Martin Garrix, Tove Lo and Anne-Marie when he performs on Sunday, July 2. He has also also announced a huge show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday, June 20. The two shows will mark the last UK lap of his epic globe-trotting ‘Purpose’ tour.