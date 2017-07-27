Justin Bieber ‘accidentally hits photographer with his pickup truck’

The incident occurred as the pop star was leaving a Beverly Hills church.

Justin Bieber has accidentally hit a photographer with his pickup truck while driving away from a church service, according to reports.

The incident is understood to have occurred as the pop star was leaving The City Church in Beverly Hills last night (July 26). Footage obtained by TMZ shows Bieber’s truck running into the man as the singer slowly pulled away from the church.

Bieber is said to have waited with the man until police and paramedics arrived, and co-operated fully with the immediate investigation. “The driver of the vehicle stayed and spoke to the officers and they conducted the investigation,” a Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) commander told Entertainment Tonight. “The driver has since left.”

The photographer is understood to have received non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body. Bieber and his team have yet to comment on the incident.

The incident comes with days of Bieber cancelling the remainder of his ‘Purpose’ world tour, several months before it was due to end.

The tour will no longer go ahead due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The cancellation was announced via a statement on his website, which reads:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run.”

It has since been reported that Bieber could be planning to start his own church.