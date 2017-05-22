Nine new support acts announced for Justin Bieber’s huge British Summer Time gig

Tove Lo, Martin Garrix and Naughty Boy will all perform before Bieber takes to the stage in Hyde Park.

A host of new support acts have been announced for Justin Bieber‘s huge summer show in London’s Hyde Park.

The ‘Sorry’ singer will take to the stage in Hyde Park on Saturday July 2 as part of the Barclaycard British Summer Time series. It had already been revealed that Martin Garrix, Tove Lo and Anne-Marie will be joining him on the day.

Now Naughty Boy, Dagny, Mabel, Jain, Nina Nesbitt, Sheppard, Will Heard, James Hersey, Louis The Child, Anna Of The North, Skinny Living and Glowie have all been added to the bill, too.

Tickets for Justin Bieber’s British Summer Time gig are priced at £75. The other British Summer Time headliners for 2017 are Phil Collins, Green Day, The Killers, Kings Of Leon and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month (May) that Justin Bieber’s epic tour rider had leaked.

The singer’s requirements allegedly include a “yoga casket” full of essential oils and incense, a jacuzzi, foods ranging from Haribo to “vegetables seasoned with ranch sauce”, plus purple carnations – but definitely not lilies.

The rider reportedly went on to specify: “10 containers will be flown in with items like a ping pong table, PlayStation, IO HAWK, sofa set, washing machine, refrigerator, upholstery, wardrobe cupboard, [and] a massage table that will be used backstage.”