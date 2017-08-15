Justin Bieber announces new BloodPop collaboration ‘Friends’
He's also revealed the artwork for the single.
Justin Bieber has announced that his new single ‘Friends’ will be released on Thursday.
The track sees the singer teaming up with American producer Bloodpop, with the artwork for the single revealed ahead of its release.
It sees two birds fighting over a worm, with Bieber sharing the image on Twitter.
“New music. Thursday noon”, he captioned the photo.
The single was seemingly teased on Sunday too, when Bieber cryptically tweeted: “Can we still be friends?”
On the same day, Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels both also revealed that they had been involved in writing the track.
Meanwhile, Bieber recently addressed reports that he was planning to devote his life to religion after cancelling the remainder of his ‘Purpose’ Tour.
He wrote on Instagram: “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going.
“I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them. I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.”
What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes,” he continued. “I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.”