He's also revealed the artwork for the single.

Justin Bieber has announced that his new single ‘Friends’ will be released on Thursday.

The track sees the singer teaming up with American producer Bloodpop, with the artwork for the single revealed ahead of its release.

It sees two birds fighting over a worm, with Bieber sharing the image on Twitter.

“New music. Thursday noon”, he captioned the photo.

The single was seemingly teased on Sunday too, when Bieber cryptically tweeted: “Can we still be friends?”

On the same day, Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels both also revealed that they had been involved in writing the track.

It's hard to post/think about things that don't involve the insane hate happening in our country. But I won't let them take my joy. This magical ditty is I co-wrote with my boos is coming later this week and I'm very excited!! A post shared by justin tranter (@tranterjustin) on Aug 14, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Meanwhile, Bieber recently addressed reports that he was planning to devote his life to religion after cancelling the remainder of his ‘Purpose’ Tour.

He wrote on Instagram: “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going.

“I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them. I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.”