Justin Bieber was almost hit in the head with a bottle over the weekend after he refused to play his version of ‘Despacito’ at a festival in Sweden.

The singer’s remix of the Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi song features him singing in Spanish on record for the first time ever, but it has proved tricky for him to perform live.

Recently, the singer gave the track a rare live performance – but was heard saying “blah blah blah” after forgetting the lyrics to the song.

Now, he is refusing to perform it altogether, and was almost hit in the head with a bottle at Sweden’s Summerburst festival when he turned the request down. You can watch video footage of the moment below.

“I can’t do that [song] specifically. I don’t know the words, I can’t do it”, he is heard to say only moments before narrowly avoiding the airborne bottle.

Despite the close shave, Bieber will continue to tour in the UK – taking in dates at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 30 before heading to London’s Hyde Park for a British Summer Time Festival headline show on Sunday 2 July.

He also recently appeared at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert to raise money for the families of the 22 people killed after a suicide attack at Manchester Arena last month.