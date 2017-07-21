Is it too late to say sorry?

Justin Bieber has been banned from China, as part of a government attempt to “purify” the arts.

The singer is scheduled to bring his Purpose World Tour to Asia later this year, with dates scheduled in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, The Philippines, and Indonesia.

But any potential shows in China look firmly off the agenda after the Chinese culture bureau stopped the singer from performing, citing his ‘bad behaviour’ as the reason for the ban.

“Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young singer”, the bureau explained in a statement.

“As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviours, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public.”

He previously performed in China in 2013 as part of his Believe tour, and courted controversy when he was carried up The Great Wall of China by his bouncers.

However, it seems that the possibility of performing there in the future isn’t entirely of the question.

“We hope Justin Bieber is able to improve his conduct as he grows up and will once again find public favour”, the bureau added.

Other acts to be banned from China include Oasis, who were stopped from performing in 2009 after Noel Gallagher performed at a Free Tibet concert in New York.