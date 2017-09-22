Justin Bieber says racism is ‘more prevalent now’ and he’s ‘willing to stand up’ for Black Lives Matter

Singer posts on Instagram that we are "all equal" and "all God's children"

Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram to speak out against racism, saying that he is “willing to stand up” against racial injustice because it is “more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime”.

The star posted a yellow and black image that read, “Black Lives Matter”, showing support for the anti-racism movement, further writing in a caption: “I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it’s a real thing and it’s more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.”

He went on to add that “we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL.” See his post below.

I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it's a real thing and it's more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL.

In 2014, Justin Bieber apologised for making a racist joke and using the n-word after historic footage surfaced. “I apologise for offending or hurting anyone with my childish and inexcusable mistaken,” he said at the time.

