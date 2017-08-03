Justin Bieber pens letter after reports that he cancelled tour to ‘rededicate his life to Christ’

Singer opens up in lengthy message posted to Instagram

Justin Bieber has penned an open letter to fans following the recent announcement that he has cancelled his ‘Purpose’ tour.

The singer kicked off his world jaunt back in March 2016, with the tour visiting North America, Europe, South America, Asia and Australasia. Bieber last played a show in London’s Hyde Park on July 2.

Initially citing his reason as due to “unforeseen circumstances”, gossip website TMZ later claimed that Bieber had cancelled the remainder of his tour in order to “rededicate his life to Christ”.

In a letter directed to fans on Instagram, Bieber didn’t directly address the tabloid reports but wrote that: “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going,” adding: “I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them. I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.”

“What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes,” he continued. “I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.”

“Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be sustainable,” Bieber added. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable.”

“This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I’m not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I’m coming from.”

See his letter in full beneath.

Bieber previously made headlines by saying that he wanted to “live like Jesus”. He also reportedly hosted bible study classes during his tour.

Following news of Bieber’s cancelled tour, ex-One Direction star Louis Tomlinson offered some words of advice.

“Obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally, but I also think, to a certain degree, when you’re signing up to something, you should see it through,” the singer told 92.3 AMP radio in a recent interview.

“There’s never enough that I can say or do for the fans. I think people can forget that, to be quite honest.”

He added: “I get it, the whole game is so exciting and crazy, but at the end of the day, it’s the people buying the records that are putting you where you are.”