Justin Bieber cancels remainder of his ‘Purpose World Tour’

The cancellation is down to "unforeseen circumstances"

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remainder of his ‘Purpose World Tour’.

The singer kicked off his current jaunt back in March 2016, with the tour visiting North America, Europe, South America, Asia and Australasia. Bieber last played a show in London’s Hyde Park on July 2.

However, the remaining dates of Bieber’s ‘Purpose World Tour’ will no longer go ahead due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The cancellation was announced via a statement on his website, which reads:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run.

“However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Bieber was next slated to play in Arlington on Saturday (July 29), while he also had scheduled live dates in Canada, Japan, Philippines and Indonesia.

The cancellation of his tour follows the news last week that Bieber has reportedly been banned from China in an effort by the country to “purify” the arts.