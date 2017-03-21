Watch Justin Bieber dance topless with a grandmother to ‘N****s in Paris’

The singer is currently in New Zealand following the conclusion of the Australasian leg of his 'Purpose' world tour

Justin Bieber has uploaded footage of himself dancing topless with an elderly lady in a New Zealand bar to his Instagram page.

The ‘Purpose’ singer has just finished the Australasian leg of his world tour, having completed a run of shows in Australia before playing a one-off show in New Zealand at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday (March 18).

Bieber has remained in the country following his show, with the tour set to continue in South America later this week. The singer has evidently been enjoying the sights and sounds of New Zealand, having been seen in public in Queenstown and Arrowtown over the past few days.

The singer has now posted new footage of him engaging with the locals, with one clip depicting Bieber dancing topless in a bar with an older lady.

As the Kanye West and Jay Z song ‘N****s in Paris’ plays in the background, Bieber is seen dancing closely with the lady, while an elder gentleman – possibly the lady’s husband – looks on and laughs. Bieber then embraces the lady by hugging and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

See the footage below.

This positive footage of Bieber follows headlines last week that were generated by an unsavoury encounter with a fan while he was in tour with Australia.