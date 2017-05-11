Song also features Young Thug and Rich The Kid

Justin Bieber raps on a new track from Diplo.

‘Bank Roll’ features Bieber, Young Thug and Rich The Kid. On the track, Bieber raps: “If you don’t smoke weed, baby, so what? / If you drank too much, baby, throw up“. Scroll below to listen via SoundCloud.

It’s not the first time Bieber and Diplo have worked together. Bieber featured on ‘Where Are Ü Now’ from Diplo and Skrillex’s Jack Ü project in 2015, while Diplo’s Major Lazer also enlisted Bieber for ‘Cold Water’ last year.

BANK ROLL ft Justin Bieber Rich the Kid & Young Thug (Produced by Diplo Boaz and King Henry) by Diplo Produced by Diplo Boaz and King Henry

This week saw Bieber play a gig in Mumbai, his first show ever in India. He made headlines after his alleged tour rider circulated online, seeing him ask for a yoga casket, jacuzzi and meals named after his songs.

It was recently reported that Bieber’s ‘Purpose’ world tour has grossed close to $200 million. Box office counts, reported by Billboard, claim more than 2.2 million tickets have been sold on 122 world tour stops.

In a recent stopover in Sydney, Australia, Bieber pleaded with his fans to “stop acting like animals” when they chased him from the Chargrill Charlie’s restaurant to his car. Photos show that Bieber needed a police escort to form a barrier while he dined, while other footage shows him telling the crowd: “The more you guys scream and act like animals, the less we can have a conversation.”