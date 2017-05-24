Watch Justin Bieber not know Spanish lyrics from own hit ‘Despacito’ and sing ‘blah blah blah’ instead

Singer appeared on a remix of the Spanish language hit by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Footage has emerged of Justin Bieber failing to know the Spanish lyrics from his recent hit ‘Despacito’.

‘Despacito’ was originally released by Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in January, with Bieber later featuring on a remix of the track that reached number one in both the UK and the US.

Bieber performed the song at 1Oak in New York on Tuesday night (May 23), singing “blah, blah, blah” during most of the chorus.

Watch in the clip beneath:

Listen to the Bieber remix of the track below:

Earlier this week new support acts were announced for Justin Bieber’s huge summer show in London’s Hyde Park.

The ‘Sorry’ singer will take to the stage in Hyde Park on Saturday July 2 as part of the Barclaycard British Summer Time series. It had already been revealed that Martin Garrix, Tove Lo and Anne-Marie will be joining him on the day.

Now Naughty Boy, Dagny, Mabel, Jain, Nina Nesbitt, Sheppard, Will Heard, James Hersey, Louis The Child, Anna Of The North, Skinny Living and Glowie have all been added to the bill, too.

Tickets for Justin Bieber’s British Summer Time gig are priced at £75. The other British Summer Time headliners for 2017 are Phil Collins, Green Day, The Killers, Kings Of Leon and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.