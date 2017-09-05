Justin Bieber explains Floyd Mayweather unfollow

The singer and the undefeated world champion were once close friends

Justin Bieber has explained why he recently unfollowed boxer Floyd Mayweather on Instagram, denying that he has a problem with the star.

The singer and the undefeated world champion were once close friends, with Bieber even escorting Mayweather into the ring for his famous bout against Manny Pacqiao in 2015. However, Mayweather was said to be ‘nuclear’ with anger after claims that Bieber was severing the ties of their friendship with Bieber unfollowing the boxing superstar on Instagram.

Speaking to TMZ recently, Bieber said that he has “nothing against Floyd”, explaining: “We just need to create boundaries and stuff when it comes to certain things.”

Mayweather recently spoke to Hollywood Unlocked about his friendship with Bieber, saying: “Justin Bieber is at a point, he’s in a place right now, that he’s focused on church, he’s focused on his new team, he’s focused on the Lord, and the only thing I can do is give him the utmost respect. To each his own. I’m not here to be negative and talk bad about anyone.”

July saw Bieber cancel his world ‘Purpose’ tour, months before it was due to end – citing claiming to be ‘burned out’ and exhausted from the months on the road. Sources later claimed that Bieber may be turning his attention to ‘reconnecting with his faith’ and starting up his own church.

“I am led to believe that the real reason he has come off the road is because he wants to reconnect with his faith and he may be even planning to start his own church,” said celebrity journalist Richard Wilkins, after speaking to sources close to him at the annual Hillsong Church Conference in Sydney.

“We know that he was in the country a few weeks ago having meetings and attending the big Hillsong convention that they had here. [He’s] very close to a lot of the Hillsong people. Whether he’s looking at teaming up with them in something of a more permanent situation or doing some sort of religious activity on his own – starting his own church – we’re not quite sure, but that’s the word from an inside source.”