Justin Bieber tells fan “you make me feel sick” after attempting to take a selfie

Justin Bieber was caught on camera last week telling a fan they made him “feel sick” when they attempted to take a photo with him.

The singer is currently on tour in Australia, last playing Melbourne on Friday (March 10) night. He’ll perform at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane tonight (March 13).

However, while in Melbourne, Bieber was caught up in an unfortunate altercation with a female fan who approached him for a photo. Filmed by a passer-by, Sabah Helal asked Bieber for a photo only for the singer to reply: “You have no respect level. Look at you – you’re making me sick.”

Watch footage of the encounter below.

Helal recounted the experience to Fitzy & Wippa on Australian radio station Nova 96.9 earlier today.

“He was really rude about it. If he was a bit nicer about it, I would have put my phone down,” Helal said.

“He said, ‘No you’re invading my privacy,'” she continued. “He was being really rude. I took the photo anyway because I thought when am I going to have this moment in my life?”

