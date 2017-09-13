Watch Justin Bieber pray for Hurricane Harvey victims during relief telethon

Bieber previously made headlines by saying that he wanted to “live like Jesus”

Last night, a relief telethon for recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma aired on US television.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Harvey and Irma Relief saw TV, film and music stars volunteer to work on the phones in order for people to donate money to the storm victims.

During the broadcast, Justin Bieber gathered with religious leaders Pastor John Gray, Rabbi Ari Lukas, and Jihad Turk, the former director of religious affairs at the Southern California Islamic Centre, to pray for the victims.

“We don’t just want you guys to watch,” he said. “We want you to be a part of this and donate whatever you can.” Watch the clip below.

Last month, Justin Bieber penned an open letter after reports that he cancelled his tour to ‘rededicate his life to Christ.’

Initially citing his reason as due to “unforeseen circumstances”, gossip website TMZ later claimed that Bieber had cancelled the remainder of his tour in order to “rededicate his life to Christ”.

In a letter directed to fans on Instagram, Bieber didn’t directly address the tabloid reports but wrote that: “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going,” adding: “I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them. I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.”

“What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes,” he continued. “I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.”

“Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be sustainable,” Bieber added. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable.”

“This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I’m not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I’m coming from.”