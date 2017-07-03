Watch Justin Bieber stop London concert to complain about being ill

Singer headlined Hyde Park's British Summertime festival on Sunday night (June 2)

Illness scuppered Justin Bieber‘s London gig on Sunday night (June 2), with the singer stopping the show briefly to complain about feeling under the weather.

Bieber headlined Hyde Park’s British Summertime festival yesterday, topping a bill that also included performances from Martin Garrix, Tove Lo, Naughty Boy, Anne-Marie, Mabel, Dagny and more.

Halfway through, the singer told the crowd how he had used a Vicks inhaler backstage and now had “all that medicine stuff is stuck in my nose”.

“I’m having a rough night,” he said. “Don’t judge me.”

Bieber also appeared to blow his nose on a fan’s hoodie during the performance. See footage of that at The Sun.

Last month saw Bieber almost hit in the head with a bottle after he refused to play his version of ‘Despacito’ at a festival in Sweden.

The singer’s remix of the Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi song features him singing in Spanish on record for the first time ever, but it has proved tricky for him to perform live. Recently, the singer gave the track a rare live performance – but was heard saying “blah blah blah” after forgetting the lyrics to the song.

After refusing to perform it altogether at Sweden’s Summerburst festival, Bieber was almost hit in the head with a bottle when he turned the request down.