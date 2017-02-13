Watch Justin Bieber troll The Weeknd following Grammys snub

The singer purposely missed last night's ceremony, where his fellow Canadian performed with Daft Punk

Justin Bieber appeared to take further shots at The Weeknd last night (February 12) following a live post on social media.

The Canadian singer notably missed last night’s Grammys in LA, reportedly over objections regarding the ceremony’s representation – a stand also apparently taken by Kanye West and Drake, who also boycotted the event. The Weeknd, however, did attend the ceremony, performing two cuts from his recent album ‘Starboy’ with Daft Punk.

In a post on Instagram Live, Bieber was shown driving his car while being filmed by a friend, who was sat in the passenger seat. The friend asks Bieber what his favourite song is at the moment, to which the singer replies: “‘Starboy’ by The Weeknd.” The two then fall about laughing, causing the friend to end the live post.

Observers have seen this as a joke at The Weeknd’s expense – Bieber recently branded the other’s music as “wack” – with attention also drawn to the fact that the Toronto artist is currently in a relationship with Selena Gomez – who previously dated Bieber.

See the post below.

Bieber’s return to Instagram earlier this month, meanwhile, generated attention after he had previously branded the photo-sharing platform as “the devil and “hell” back in August at a live show in London.