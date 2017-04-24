Justin Bieber responds to his infamous 2014 mugshot

Star was arrested three years ago for driving under the influence

Justin Bieber has posted a “then” and “now” composite image of his 2014 mugshot and a more recent photo, writing: “Thank God I’m not where I used to be”.

In 2014, Bieber was arrested for driving under the influence in Miami. His mugshot later went viral online due to his cheery expression.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Bieber posted the two images and wrote: “I love this because it reminds me I’m not exactly where I want to be but thank God I’m not where I used to be!! The best is yet to come do you believe it?”

It was recently reported that Bieber’s ‘Purpose’ world tour has grossed close to $200 million. Box office counts, reported by Billboard, claim more than 2.2 million tickets have been sold on 122 world tour stops.

In a recent stopover in Sydney, Australia, Bieber pleaded with his fans to “stop acting like animals” when they chased him from the Chargrill Charlie’s restaurant to his car. Photos show that Bieber needed a police escort to form a barrier while he dined, while other footage shows him telling the crowd: “The more you guys scream and act like animals, the less we can have a conversation.”

This comes after Bieber said he would no longer take photos with fans as it made him feel like ‘a zoo animal’. He also told a fan that they ‘made him feel sick’ for attempting to take a selfie.

Bieber will headline a Barclaycard BST Hyde Park show on Sunday July 2, with support coming from Martin Garrix, Swedish pop sensation Tove Lo and Anne-Marie.