Justin Bieber nude photos leaked on Selena Gomez’s hacked Instagram account

Nude photos of Justin Bieber were shared online via Selena Gomez‘s hacked Instagram account.

Bieber and Gomez were once in a relationship, and have made headlines together once more after hackers broke into Gomez’s Instagram page to post the infamous images from her ex-boyfriend’s holiday in Bora Bora in 2015.

Selena Gomez has the most popular page on Instagram, with a massive 125million followers. After word spread among her legions of fans yesterday, the photos were promptly removed and her account re-secured.

After the Bora Bora photos were first published in 2015, Bieber revealed that he felt ‘super violated‘.

“My first thing was like…how can they do this?” said Bieber. “Like, I feel super violated. Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked. Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away.”

A cease and desist order later saw the removal of the photographs.

His father Jeremy however, got involved online – saying that he was ‘super proud’ of his son in the wake of the images being published.

“I thought it was hilarious,” replied Justin Bieber. “‘What do you feed that thing’. It’s such a dad thing to say.”

Jeremy Bieber later deleted the tweet after criticism from fans online, which the singer says was unwarranted. “When I found out people were hating on him for saying that, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Bieber added. “What dad wouldn’t be proud of that? It’s not like he’s saying it to an 11-year-old. I’m 21 years old.”

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart were recently among the latest victims of ‘the Fappening’ nude celebrity photo leak.