Justin Bieber parodies Niall Horan’s debut album artwork

"Let me see that mug of yours".

Justin Bieber has parodied the artwork of Niall Horan‘s debut album, after the pair were spotted hanging together over the weekend.

Former One Direction star Niall is gearing up to release debut album ‘Flicker’, with the record artwork featuring a close up of his face.

But Bieber has now taken a light-hearted jab at the photo after posting it on Instagram, before immediately following it with a close up of his own face. You can see the two posts below.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

It’s unlikely that there was any ill will behind the posts however, after Bieber filmed footage of the pair hanging out last weekend.

Posting on Instagram, Bieber shared a video of Horan refusing to smile for the camera, much to his protestation.

“Let me see that mug of yours”, Bieber jokingly shouts in the clip.

“Legend support legend”, one fan commented on the video.

Meanwhile, Bieber recently used Instagram to voice his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

He posted on Instagram: “I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it’s a real thing and it’s more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.”