Justin Bieber’s church pastor responds to claims that he told star to cancel tour

Bieber cancelled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour in July

Carl Lentz, church pastor and mentor figure to Justin Bieber, has denied claims that he influenced the star’s recent decision to cancel his tour.

Bieber cancelled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour in July, initially citing his reason as due to “unforeseen circumstances”. Gossip website TMZ had claimed that Bieber had cancelled the remainder of his tour in order to “rededicate his life to Christ”, with Bieber eventually issuing a statement in which he described wanting his “mind, heart and soul to be sustainable”.

Following speculation that Lentz told Bieber to scrap the rest of his tour, the pastor has now denied these claims on The Breakfast Club. “People who speculate like that don’t have any context of what it means to have a pastor or a friend and Justin made his own calls,” Lentz said. “He made his own decisions. It’s not my role to tell this boy, this man really, man of god, what to do. He’s gonna do what he’s gonna do and I’m going to sit there and say, ‘I’m with you.’ If he asks for advice, I would give it. But that’s not my primary role. Why would I have a hand in him cancelling his tour? Why would I want Beliebers mad at me?”

Watch Lentz discuss the speculation at the 26:50 mark below:

Writing to his fans about his tour cancellation, Bieber wrote in August: “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going,” adding: “I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them. I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.”

“What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes,” he continued. “I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them… Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be sustainable. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable.”

“This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I’m not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I’m coming from.”