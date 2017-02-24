Justin Bieber denies that he ‘peed his pants’ in recent paparazzi photos

Singer explains being pictured with a mysterious wet patch

Justin Bieber has denied that a wet patch near his “dick area”, as shown in recent paparazzi photos, was urine.

Pictures of the singer recently surfaced, with publications like TMZ suggesting that he could have wet himself. However, Bieber has since taken to social media to brush off the suggestions.

“Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area… Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!”, Bieber wrote on Twitter.

He later made light of the situation by posting a meme to Instagram, which included the caption: “You ain’t cool unless you pee your pants”. See below.

You ain't cool unless you pee your pants A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

Meanwhile, Bieber has been accused of faking an illness so he could skip a legal deposition. The case against Bieber is being brought by a songwriter who claims Bieber used an uncleared sample of his work on his hit ‘Sorry’.

The singer’s legal team told opposing counsel “just hours beforehand” that he was too “ill” to make the disposition. However, opposing counsel are understood to have found video footage online of Bieber drinking and partying at an L.A. bar in the early hours of the day of the deposition. They are now reportedly petitioning the court to force Bieber to fly to Nashville, where they are based, for the rescheduled deposition.

Bieber is also reportedly under police investigation after allegedly headbutting a man outside a pre-Grammys party in LA last week.

Watch Justin Bieber tell NME how he wrote ‘Sorry’ below: