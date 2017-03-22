Justin Bieber pleads with fans to let him eat lunch in peace and stop ‘acting like animals’

Bieber's relationship with fans continues to grow more ugly

Footage has emerged of Justin Bieber pleading with fans to let him eat his lunch in peace and ‘stop acting like animals’. Watch footage of the incident below.

Bieber was out in Australia when fans could be seen chasing him from car to Chargrill Charlie’s restaurant – clearly upset by fans haranguing him and ‘touching his face’.

Photos show that Bieber needed a police escort to form a barrier while he dined, while other footage shows him telling the crowd: “The more you guys scream and act like animals, the less we can have a conversation.”

This comes after Bieber said he would no longer take photos with fans as it made him feel like ‘a zoo animal‘, while just last week he told a fan that they ‘made him feel sick’ for attempting to take a selfie.

Bieber also made headlines this week when he shared footage of him dancing topless with an elderly lady to Kanye West and Jay Z’s ‘N****s in Paris‘, while Ed Sheeran shared a story about him ‘getting hammered and hitting Bieber in the face with a golf club‘.

A man impersonating Justin Bieber online was also charged with over 900 child sex offences.