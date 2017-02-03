Justin Bieber returns to Instagram

To promote his new Super Bowl advert

Justin Bieber has reactivated his Instagram account to promote his new Super Bowl advert.

The singer stars in the T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial, which will air this Sunday (February 5) and features cameos from New England Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski and six-time Pro-Bowl legend Terrell Owens.

The ad sees Bieber giving viewers a history of touch down celebrations. Bieber’s fans are encouraged to submit their best touchdown moves on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #UnlimitedMoves, with the singer slated to re-tweet his favourites on Monday (February 6).

Bieber originally deleted his Instagram account in August 2016, later describing it as both “for the devil” and “hell” during a London live show.

See Bieber’s Instagram account here.

Let me see your #unlimitedmoves A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

Meanwhile, Bieber recently teased fans by tweeting that he is working on “something special”. It is unclear whether he was talking about his Super Bowl ad.

Bieber has recently been confirmed to headline a show at London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time. He’ll be supported by Martin Garrix, Tove Lo and Anne-Marie when he performs on July 2.

He has also announced a huge show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 30. These shows will mark the last UK lap of his epic Purpose World Tour.

Bieber began his Purpose World Tour last March and has dates in the diary until September of this year. Presuming there are no cancellations, the tour will eventually run to over 150 dates.