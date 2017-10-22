Justin Bieber reveals huge new torso tattoo on Instagram

The extensive piece features gargoyles, skeletons and more

Justin Bieber has revealed a huge new stomach tattoo.

The pop star’s new ink was revealed yesterday (October 21) on Instagram, with Bieber posting a video and photo of the new piece to his fans.

An elaborate piece that features a wide range of gothic imagery, including skeletons, gargoyles, arches and more, it joins Bieber’s 60 other tattoos. It’s attracted some criticism from fans, though – one commenter wrote: “Please justin thats too much. We love you so much but thats too much. I’m sorry…”, while another posted: “Justin, I love you so much. I know, that’s ur body but can we, your belieber, ask you to stop having tattoo? Thats too much. Love you”

Check out the two posts below.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

It was recently revealed that Justin Bieber’s 2014 ‘meltdown’ was “worse than people realised.”

The comments came from manager Scooter Braun. Bieber’s 2014 was fraught with incident and controversy – from reported frequent marijuana and prescription drug use, to being arrested for his involvement in an illegal street race, Bieber also threw eggs at a neighbour’s house, was charged for assaulting a limousine driver, and was sued by a paparazzi who claims Bieber assaulted him.

On social media, he posted a controversial picture of a Japanese war shrine and compared an accident he had in LA to the death of Princess Diana. He was also forced to apologise over claims he used the n-word, and joking about joining the Klu Klux Klan.

Now, a new Wall Street Journal interview with Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun has revealed further info on Bieber’s ‘life or death’ mental state during the fraught time.

Speaking on the meltdown, Braun says: “I have inconveniences, and other people have problems. Mine feel important, but they’re not.

“They’re not life or death. Justin’s stuff got to a point where it was a problem.”