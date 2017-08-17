Justin Bieber reveals new BloodPop collaboration ‘Friends’

The pair previously worked together on some of the tracks on Bieber's latest album 'Purpose', including 'Sorry'

Justin Bieber has released a new single, ‘Friends’, which finds him reuniting with old collaborator BloodPop.

Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter also contributed to the songwriting of ‘Friends’, which is described in a press release as BloodPop’s debut single.

Listen to the track below.

Meanwhile, Bieber recently addressed reports that he was planning to devote his life to religion after cancelling the remainder of his ‘Purpose’ Tour.

Initially citing his reason as due to “unforeseen circumstances”, gossip website TMZ later claimed that Bieber had cancelled the remainder of his tour in order to “rededicate his life to Christ”.

He wrote on Instagram: “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going.

“I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them. I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.”

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

“What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes,” he continued. “I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.”