Justin Bieber says he’s working on ‘something special’ amid reports of hiatus

The pop singer teases his 91m followers on Twitter.

Justin Bieber has teased fans by tweeting that he is working on “something special”.

The tweet comes as The Mirror reports that the pop singer is planning on taking a hiatus after he completes his touring commitments.

Bieber began his Purpose World Tour last March and has dates in the diary until September of this year. Presuming there are no cancellations, the tour will eventually run to over 150 dates.

Bieber has recently been confirmed to headline a show at London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time. He’ll be supported by Martin Garrix, Tove Lo and Anne-Marie when he performs on July 2.

He has also announced a huge show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 30. These shows will mark the last UK lap of his epic Purpose World Tour.

Late last year, Bieber came under fire for an incident in which he punched a fan. This came after he had already made headlines for his frequent protests against overzealous fans. He told his “obnoxious” London crowd to “be quiet and listen when I’m talking”, and ordered his Manchester audience to “shut up” during his ballads.

A fan also attempted to pull Bieber’s trousers down during an encounter with the singer in Prague.